NEED WORK? CITY OF LEMON GROVE HAS JOB OPENINGS

East County News Service

August 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The City of Lemon Grove sent a tweet out on Aug. 25 which states, “Looking for a few talented professionals to join our team. Click here to find your fit.”

Jobs are listed at this link: https://www.lemongrove.ca.gov/city-hall/human-resources. Currently, those jobs include fire inspector, maintenance service worker, public works operations and administration manager, and senior management analyst.

For details and deadlines to apply, click the link on each job description below, and visit the link above to check for any new listings in the future.

Deadline: 9/13/2022 5:00:00 PM

Deadline: 8/31/2022 5:00:00 PM

Deadline: 8/29/2022 5:00:00 PM

Deadline: 9/6/2022 5:00:00 PM

 


