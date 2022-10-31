The festival turns Independence from a City of 10,000 people into 30,000

By: Jonathan Goetz

October 31, 2022 (Independence, Kansas) - Most Cities in Kansas have a large annual parade to draw visitors from throughout their region. Typical Octobers here in Southeast Kansas, the last week of the month is commemoration of Neewollah, or, Halloween, spelled backwards, in )sasnak ,ecnednepedni).

The festivities date back to 1919, and were only cancelled during 1941. As more information became available in late 2020 regarding COVID's less chance of spread in outdoor settings, the pandemic never put an end to Halloween in Kansas.

Sarah Wchwatken, Queen Neelah VXXX, said before the coronation of Queen Neelah VXXXI Jade Umlauf, "we have a lot of community service activities, a lot of meeting new people, and just telling them about the community and what we do," regarding the responsibilities of representing as the honorary Queen of Halloween.