NEIGHBOR SAVES ELDERLY WOMAN FROM FIRE IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

August 22,2020 (Lakeside) – A 76-year-old woman suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation from a fire at her home at 11414 Pinehurst Drive in Lakeside this morning.

According to Sgt. Greg Hampson with the Sheriff’s department, the victim “was assisted out of the house by a male neighbor.” She was transported to UCSD Medical Center.

Firefighters and deputies from the Lakeside substation responded to the scene at 10:31 a.m. The fire was quickly extinguished and no other structures were threatened.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.