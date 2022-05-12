NEIGHBORHOOD EARTH DAY IN EL CAJON MAY 28

East County News Service

Photo: Creative Commmons by SA

May 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon families can enjoy free vegan food, crafts for kids and information on local environmental issues, at an Every Day is Earth Day event on Saturday, May 28. The free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hillside Center Park at 840 Bueno Terrace, El Cajon. Grilled vegan hamburgers and hot dogs will be available while they last, and kids can paint terracotta pots and plant succulents in them to take home.

The event is co-sponsored by the East County BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) coalition and SanDiego350, a climate action nonprofit.

For more information, contact eastcountybipoc@gmail.com.


