NEW “PET HEALTH EXPRESS” TO SERVE UNINCORPORATED COMMUNITIES

Source: San Diego County

April 30, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- San Diego County Animal Services today announced the launch of the Pet Health Express, a new mobile veterinary unit designed to bring affordable pet care directly to unincorporated communities across the region.

"Pet Health Express represents our commitment to breaking down barriers to veterinary care," said Vaughn Maurice, Director of San Diego County Animal Services. "By meeting pet owners where they are, we’re helping ensure healthier pets, safer neighborhoods, and more compassionate communities."

The Pet Health Express will offer a full range of low-cost services, including spay/neuter services, vaccinations and microchipping. See details below.

Spay/Neuter Surgeries – Safe, professional procedures that help reduce pet overpopulation.

Vaccinations – Just $20 Each: Rabies – Crucial for protecting both pets and people from a fatal disease. DAPP and Bordetella (for dogs) – To defend against common viral and respiratory infections. FVRCP (for cats) – Shielding cats from highly contagious and potentially deadly diseases. RHDV2 (for rabbits) – Protecting against the Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, a rapidly spreading and fatal disease.

Microchipping – A quick and easy way to ensure pets can be identified and reunited with their families if lost.

In addition to the mobile unit, all of these low-cost services are also available at both of County Animal Services’ Bonita and Carlsbad shelter locations. No appointment is needed—just walk in anytime Tuesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pet Health Express is designed to eliminate access barriers, bringing high-quality, compassionate care to areas that need it most. By offering both mobile and in-shelter options, San Diego County Animal Services ensures that more pet owners can get the help they need—close to home and on their schedule.

Stay tuned: A full schedule of Pet Health Express community visits will be announced soon. Visit www.sddac.com for updates.





