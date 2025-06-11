New affordable housing for veterans headed to Mission Gorge Road

By Anita Lightfoot, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by José Eli Villanueva

November 6, 2025 (San Diego) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for The Grant at Mission Trails, a 48-unit affordable housing development dedicated to current and former military members and families.

Located in the Grantville neighborhood on Mission Gorge Road, the seven-story project will have 12 one-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 three-bedroom apartments.

The development includes 14 homes set aside for veterans experiencing homelessness with social services provided by Townspeople and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

The Grant at Mission Trails is being built by CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development with a County contribution of $2.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The project will provide much-needed housing for military families with annual incomes of 30% to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), or $39,700 to $99,240 for a two-person to four-person household.

Once complete, onsite amenities will include a playground, computer room, and shared and private balconies. The Grant is also close to the Mission Gorge transit stop, the Grantville Neighborhood Park, a grocery store, school, and medical offices.

A grand opening date is expected in the Spring of 2027.

Visit the CRP website for more information about The Grant.