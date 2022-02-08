NEW ASSISTANT SHERIFF NAMED TO OVERSEE DETENTION FACILITIES

East County News Service

February 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- On February 25, Commander Theresa Adams-Hydar will be appointed to the position of Assistant Sheriff of the Detention Services Bureau, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced in a media release.

The appointment comes after a state auditor’s report slammed the Sheriff’s department for the high number of jail deaths and called for the state Legislature to take action. San Diego’s detention facilities have had more inmate deaths than any other major metropolitan area in California. The jails have also had high rates of COVID-19, though causes of inmate deaths also include assault, suicide, drug overdoses and more.

Adams-Hydar will be replacing Assistant Sheriff Erika Frierson who announced her intention to retire.

Adams-Hydar began her career in 1995 as a deputy working in the jails. In 1997, she graduated from the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Academy. She has worked several assignments in her 27-year career, including patrol, investigations and human resources. As a captain, she was in charge of the North Coastal Sheriff's Station, which includes the Cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, as well as the unincorporated area of Rancho Santa Fe.

She most recently served as Commander for the Law Enforcement Services Bureau (LESB) - Support Services, which oversees the Sheriff's Emergency Services Division. This includes Sheriff's ASTREA, Bomb/Arson, Search and Rescue (SAR), Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT), K-9 Unit, Reserves and the Off-Road Enforcement Team (ORET). She also manages the Communications Center, Volunteer Services, Crime Lab, Traffic Services, Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) and more.

Adams-Hydar She holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations and Spanish and a master's degree in Organizational Management. She also serves as an instructor at the Sheriff’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Supervisor Course and is a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy graduate.

According to the Sheriff’s news release, “She will lead the Sheriff's Department's continued efforts to improve health care and services in county jails. Those improvements will include hiring more sworn and professional staff, renovations at our detention facilities, increasing connectivity to community services for continuation of care, leading the collaborative effort between the Sheriff's Department and our county partners, as well as the many other investments that are currently underway with our staff and jail system. These changes will make our jails safer for the people in our custody and our employees, while continuing to support our already successful programs.“