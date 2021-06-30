NEW BARBERSHOP OPENS IN LA MESA

By Briana Gomez

June 30, 2021 (La Mesa0 -- Studio Cutz, a new barbershop in La Mesa located at 7520 El Cajon Blvd., had its ribbon cutting ceremony today.

The shop is offering $20 haircuts all week until July 4 with a valid I.D.

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis and Reverend Shane Harris of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates participated in the grand opening and praised owner Aydarus Sakawe.

“He’s mindful of the youth. He wants to encourage everyone to not only come and get a haircut, but he’s a member of the community and wants to serve the community, and so we’re so happy to have Studio Cutz coming to La Mesa,” Mayor Arapostathis said.

“Please come out and support, not only on July 4 but come out all the time. I know I don’t have any hair but I’m going to come and get my beard trimmed here,” Arapostathis joked.

Sakawe signed his lease in November 2020, but due the pandemic, his grand opening was postponed.

“This pandemic has made it very difficult for businesses across the County of San Diego so this Fourth of July we should do everything we can to support small businesses,” said Rev. Harris.

Owner Sakawe hails from Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee with his parents in 1995. His business is a testament to the success of the “American dream” and hard work.

Sakawe first landed in Rochester, NY and got his citizenship. His father later became a truck driver and so the family moved around the United States.

After spending most of his formative years and completing high school in the state of Ohio, Sakawe and his family moved to Arizona, he became a barber at 18 and began his aspirations to be a barbershop owner.

The family later settled in San Diego where Sakawe worked to achieve his goals.

“I’ve been here so far five years so for five years I’ve been pushing myself, trying to expand myself as a business owner… I wanted to make it happen so I believed in myself and I got to where I am today,” Sakawe added.

Sakawe’s business adds diversity to the La Mesa community, not far from the area that was troubled by racial justice issues only one year ago.

“All businesses are important,” said Arapostathis, “but we’re so delighted that there is more diversity in our business community.”

He also noted that it would help the community overall.

“People need to see themselves in business owners…. when we’re talking about business and what we can do to promote it there will be different voices and different opinions,” Arapostathis said.