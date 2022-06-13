NEW BORDER FIRE AT MARRON VALLEY SWELLS TO 350 ACRES

June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction ) -- The #Border13Fire east of Marron Valley Road has swelled to 350 acres and is 0% contained, growing swiftly from when it was reported two hours ago at just 30 acres, Cal Fire tweeted. This is a separate fire from the nearby Barrett Fire reported earlier.

Multiple patients have been rescued from the fire area, Cal Fire reports.

There is a threat to infrastructure on Tecate Peak, but there are no evacuation orders or warnings at th is time.

Photo via Cal Fire San Diego on Twitter.