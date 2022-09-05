NEW COVID-19 BOOSTERS THAT TARGET NEW VARIANTS ARRIVE THIS WEEK

New vaccines available for everyone age 12 and up

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

September 5, 2022 (San Diego) -- The County of San Diego anticipates receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters early this week and beginning vaccinations shortly thereafter.

The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.

“These new boosters are a welcome resource to our ongoing COVID-19 prevention efforts,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The virus remains very prevalent in our community. With this bivalent vaccine, we have an updated booster that more directly addresses the most common circulating variant, and a chance to better protect our community. I encourage everyone eligible to get boosted.”

Individuals may contact their healthcare provider or other vaccine provider, such as a pharmacy, for other local availability. Availability at County vaccine events will be updated on coronavirus-sd.com and appointments can be made through the state’s My Turn system. Initial supplies are expected to be limited.

Similar to last year, the boosters will be offered along with the flu vaccine. Vaccinations with the former booster have ended as it is no longer authorized. The new booster will serve as the replacement.

Vaccination Progress:

Received at least one shot: More than 3.01 million or 90.2% of San Diegans age six months and older are at least partially vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated: More than 2.66 million or 79.8%.

Boosters administered: 1,445,743 or 59% of 2,450,225 eligible San Diegans.

More vaccination information can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine

Deaths:

Eight additional deaths were reported since the last report on Aug. 25, 2022. The region’s total is 5,464.

​Cases, Case Rates and Testing:

3,978 cases were reported in the past week (Aug. 25 through Aug. 31) compared to 4,744 infections identified the previous week (Aug. 18 through Aug. 24).

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 25.46 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 17.20 for fully vaccinated people and 50.51 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

Data updates to the County’s coronavirus-sd.com website will be published Mondays and Thursdays around 5 p.m., with the exception of holidays.