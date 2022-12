NEW LAWS AFFECTING MOTORISTS AND ROADWAY SAFETY

Much like the move over or slow down law, this law provides increased protections to bicyclists by requiring vehicles passing or overtaking a bicycle in the same direction to move over to an adjacent lane of traffic, if one is available, or slow down and only pass the bicyclist when safe to do so. The law also permits Class 3 e-bike riders to use approved bicycle paths and trails, bikeways, and bicycle lanes. The law prohibits local governments from requiring bicycle registration and allows local authorities to prohibit any electric bicycle on an equestrian, hiking, or other recreational trail.