NEW LAWS AFFECTING MOTORISTS AND ROADWAY SAFETY

By Miriam Raftery

December 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- The California Highway Patrol has provided a summary of new laws rolling out in 2023 that will impact drivers, vehicle owners and roadway safety. The new laws include measures aimed at increasing bicycle safety, cracking down on sideshow and high-speed contests, and establishing alerts for missing indigenous persons and for fatal hit and runs. Other new laws aim to address the shortage of peace officers, limit jaywalking tickets, cut down on catalytic converter thefts and make it easier to report stolen items offered for sale online.

Public Employment: Peace Officers: Citizenship (Senate Bill (SB) 960, Skinner)



Peace officers, including peace officer trainees no longer have to be citizens or permanent residents, but must be legally authorized to work in the U.S. Peace officers, including peace officer trainees no longer have to be citizens or permanent residents, but must be legally authorized to work in the U.S.

Catalytic Converters (SB 1087, Gonzalez) (Assembly Bill (AB) 1740, Muratsuchi)



These laws list who can sell catalytic converters to recyclers and require those recyclers to keep documentation such as the year, make, model, and copy of the vehicle title from which the catalytic converter was removed. The purpose of these laws is to help reduce catalytic converter theft. These laws list who can sell catalytic converters to recyclers and require those recyclers to keep documentation such as the year, make, model, and copy of the vehicle title from which the catalytic converter was removed. The purpose of these laws is to help reduce catalytic converter theft.

Vehicular Manslaughter: Speeding and Reckless Driving (SB 1472, Stern)



Drivers involved in sideshow activity, exhibition of speed, or speeding over 100 miles per hour which results in a fatality could now be charged with Vehicular Manslaughter with Gross Negligence. Drivers involved in sideshow activity, exhibition of speed, or speeding over 100 miles per hour which results in a fatality could now be charged with Vehicular Manslaughter with Gross Negligence.

Motor Vehicle Speed Contests and Exhibitions of Speed (AB 2000, Gabriel)



Parking lots and off-street parking facilities are now included as locations where it is a crime to engage in a speed contest, exhibition of speed, or sideshow activity. Parking lots and off-street parking facilities are now included as locations where it is a crime to engage in a speed contest, exhibition of speed, or sideshow activity.

Endangered Missing Advisory: Feather Alert (AB 1314, Ramos)



The new “Feather Alert” allows law enforcement agencies to ask the Calif. Highway Patrol (CHP) to initiate an alert when an indigenous person has been kidnapped, abducted, or reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances, if specific criteria are met. As with the Department’s existing AMBER, Blue, and Silver alerts, the “Feather Alert” program encourages use of media and social media to spread information on a missing indigenous person. The new “Feather Alert” allows law enforcement agencies to ask the Calif. Highway Patrol (CHP) to initiate an alert when an indigenous person has been kidnapped, abducted, or reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances, if specific criteria are met. As with the Department’s existing AMBER, Blue, and Silver alerts, the “Feather Alert” program encourages use of media and social media to spread information on a missing indigenous person.

Hit-and-Run Incidents: Yellow Alert (AB 1732, Patterson)



This law authorizes law enforcement agencies to request the CHP to activate a “Yellow Alert” when a fatal hit-and-run crash has occurred, and specific criteria has been met. The law also encourages local media outlets to disseminate the information contained in a Yellow Alert. The new law aims to get help from the public to solve fatal hit-and-run crashes. This law authorizes law enforcement agencies to request the CHP to activate a “Yellow Alert” when a fatal hit-and-run crash has occurred, and specific criteria has been met. The law also encourages local media outlets to disseminate the information contained in a Yellow Alert. The new law aims to get help from the public to solve fatal hit-and-run crashes.

Online Marketplaces: Reporting (AB 1700, Maienschein)



This law requires the Attorney General’s Office to create an online reporting system for users of third-party online marketplaces to report listings of suspected stolen items. The reported information would be available to local law enforcement and the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force to assist with investigations. This law requires the Attorney General’s Office to create an online reporting system for users of third-party online marketplaces to report listings of suspected stolen items. The reported information would be available to local law enforcement and the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force to assist with investigations.

Bicycles Omnibus Bill (AB 1909, Friedman)



Much like the move over or slow down law, this law provides increased protections to bicyclists by requiring vehicles passing or overtaking a bicycle in the same direction to move over to an adjacent lane of traffic, if one is available, or slow down and only pass the bicyclist when safe to do so. The law also permits Class 3 e-bike riders to use approved bicycle paths and trails, bikeways, and bicycle lanes. The law prohibits local governments from requiring bicycle registration and allows local authorities to prohibit any electric bicycle on an equestrian, hiking, or other recreational trail. Much like the move over or slow down law, this law provides increased protections to bicyclists by requiring vehicles passing or overtaking a bicycle in the same direction to move over to an adjacent lane of traffic, if one is available, or slow down and only pass the bicyclist when safe to do so. The law also permits Class 3 e-bike riders to use approved bicycle paths and trails, bikeways, and bicycle lanes. The law prohibits local governments from requiring bicycle registration and allows local authorities to prohibit any electric bicycle on an equestrian, hiking, or other recreational trail.

Electric Bicycles: Safety and Training Program (AB 1946, Boerner Horvath)



This requires the CHP to work with other traffic safety stakeholders such as the California Office of Traffic Safety, to develop statewide safety and training programs for electric bicycles. This training program, which will consist of electric bicycle riding safety, emergency maneuver skills, rules of the road and laws pertaining to electric bicycles, will launch on the CHP’s website in September 2023. This requires the CHP to work with other traffic safety stakeholders such as the California Office of Traffic Safety, to develop statewide safety and training programs for electric bicycles. This training program, which will consist of electric bicycle riding safety, emergency maneuver skills, rules of the road and laws pertaining to electric bicycles, will launch on the CHP’s website in September 2023.