New Moon fishing returns to Lake Jennings

Jan. 3, 2025 (Lakeside) — San Diego County anglers should worm their way into their tackle boxes and grab their lanterns for one of the region’s most anticipated winter traditions.

From 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, Lake Jennings will host its first "New Moon Fishing" event of the year, offering a rare opportunity for nighttime access to one of Lakeside’s most scenic reservoirs.

Lake Jennings leaders said that to ensure a productive night for all skill levels, the lake will be freshly stocked with 1,500 pounds of Rainbow Trout.

New Moon fishing is a favorite among local experts who believe the lack of moonlight makes fish — particularly trout — less cautious and more likely to strike at lures and bait. While the shoreline is open for day use starting at 8 a.m., the evening extension allows for a unique wilderness experience. Gates will close for those wanting to enter at 9 p.m.

Fees include permits, ranging from $5 to $12 per adult. A valid California State Fishing License is required for all anglers ages 16 and older. Full-sized lanterns are mandatory for all visitors remaining at the lake after sunset. Boat rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A short wade on Lake Jennings

Managed by the Helix Water District , Lake Jennings was completed in 1962 following the construction of the Chet Harritt Dam, the 85-acre reservoir primarily stores imported water from the Colorado River and Northern California. Lake Jennings is a vital drinking water source for East County.

The lake has a reputation as one of the most beautiful parks in San Diego County. Nestled in a valley that used to be known as Quail Canyon, it offers scenic trails to hike and a wilderness feel with panoramic views of the surrounding hills.

Lake Jennings is located at 9535 Harritt Road in Lakeside. The onsite Lake Jennings Campground offers 97 sites with options for RVs and tents. For more information, call lake staff (619) 443-2510. The campground phone number is (619) 390-1623.