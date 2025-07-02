NEW NAME FOR SANCTUARY IN ALPINE

Horses relax at Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm (Courtesy photo) Horses relax at Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm (Courtesy photo)

By Hoa Quach, Times of San Diego

July 2, 2025 (Alpine) -- San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Farm, a 20-acre animal sanctuary in Alpine with nearly 200 rescued animals, this week announced a new name and brand identity: Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm.

The new name reflects the nonprofit’s primary work, as well as highlighting its regenerative farm, while also best communicating its location. The reason for the name and brand change is the result of a settlement lawsuit with another local not-for-profit in the area.

Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm™ rolled out its new name June 25 with the full switch by July 15.

“We loved our name, but were sued by another Alpine animal sanctuary,” said Agnes Barrelet, executive director. “We decided to settle because we don’t have the means to fight in court, thus we were forced to sell. But we are happy to have found a great new name – Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm™. It has been a difficult few months and we need the community to visit our adorable animals, so we can continue to care for them.”

Its name and all marketing materials, including website and social media, were updated June 25. Full transition will take place by July 15, including all other elements baring the “old” name.

Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm is home to nearly 200 domesticated livestock and exotic animals, from bison to camels and zebras to a mélange of farm animals. Most of the animals were pets who lost their homes due to their previous owners’ illness, death, or financial difficulties. Daily visits, support of the Farm’s vegetable stand and donations help pay for the animals’ needs, both food and medical care.

“At the farm, it’s business as usual, with our beloved summer camps launching (in June),” added Barrelet.

Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm™ will host Kids Summer Camps; $150/day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $195/day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camp is limited to just four campers at a time; 7+ years of age. Activities include shadowing the Farm’s experienced Animal Keepers taking part in activities, such as feeding the tortoises, pigs, and barnyard animals, walking with the goats, cleaning pens, harvesting vegetables in the garden and more.

For more information about the kids camps, visit www.AlpineAcresSanctuaryFarm.org/childrens-camps

Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm™ – located at 5178 Japatul Spur in Alpine – is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Those interested in visiting the animals can become a “Member for a Day,” and purchase single day admission tickets. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids (children under 2-years are free); seniors (65+) are $36. Parking is complimentary.