NEW PARK OPENS IN SPRING VALLEY WITH COMMUNITY GARDEN, PLAY AREA, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT AND MORE

By Matthew Manosh

Video courtesy County News Service

May 22, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- On Friday, May 13th, the grand opening of the Ildica County Park located at 8604 Ildica St. in Spring Valley took place. The new park is about half an acre and includes a play area, exercise equipment and a 20-plot community garden.

Photo, right: park sign

The park was “created to give Spring Valley families and residents a new space to play, grow things in its community garden area, exercise, meet others and enjoy nature,” according to a press release issued by Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego communications office.

Photo, left: park ranger Craig Newsom

On the grounds are planted 22 native trees including five live oaks and 17 sycamores which will eventually provide shade, support wildlife and help grow San Diego’s tree canopy. All the plants at the park are native species that are drought tolerant.

The grand opening included a gardening demo, a walkthrough of the park with the park ranger, and a ribbon cutting. The presentation was kicked off by Brian Albright, Director of County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation, Nora Vargas, Vice Chair of the County Board of Supervisors, and Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors.

Photo, right: Mount Miguel students doing a gardening demo

“One thing we’ve seen over the last few years is the importance of our local and regional parks,” Fletcher said. “We want to create more opportunities for San Diegans to spend time outside, to stand in the sun and breathe in fresh ar. There is an immediate physical reaction, but nature also helps us to focus and find peace.”

Photo, left: creative shot

lldica County Park is located at the corner of Ildica Street and Sweetwater Road and will be open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset. For more information about County parks, visit sdparks.org.

Photo, right: Chair, County Board of Supervisors, Nathan Fletcher