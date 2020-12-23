NEW PROGRAM OFFERS PLAN B FOR REACHING RESIDENTS IN DISTRESS

By Michele Clock, San Diego County Fire By Michele Clock, San Diego County Fire

December 23, 2020 (San Diego) -- Imagine you’re having chest pains, or you’ve taken a serious fall inside your home. What if no one could get to the front door to let in firefighters?

A new program is offering a back-up plan, to ensure your front door doesn’t stand in the way of getting help.

San Diego County Fire’s Residential KnoxBox Program is now providing free lock boxes that will hold a spare copy of your house key. County Fire will install the box just outside the front door for quick fire department access. The boxes can only be opened by local firefighters responding to life-threatening emergencies. Fire personnel will be able to reach residents more quickly when seconds count.

To qualify, residents must:

Live in San Diego County Fire Authority, Ramona Municipal Water District, or Deer Springs Fire Protection District coverage areas.

Be any of the following: at least 62 years old, have a disability, or need assistance with one or more Major Life Activity.