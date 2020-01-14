NEW RANCHO HELIX DE ORO FIRE SAFE COUNCIL OFFERS FIRE-SAFE TIPS

By Miriam Raftery

January 14, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) --Under the authority of the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, the Rancho Helix De Oro is a newly formed fire safe council dedicated to educating and preparing our community in order to avoid devastating fires. The group has created an educational fire-safe flyer (click link to view flyer) with information including tips for fire safety, an evacuation map, who to call during an emergency, and how to get emergency notification for the communities of Rancho San Diego, Mt. Helix and Casa de Oro.

The new group was formed with support from then-County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, the Grossmont-Mt. Helix Improvement Association, Valle de Oro Planning Group, Casa De Oro Alliance, and community members in collaboration with San Miguel Fire and Rescue, Cal Fire, San Diego County Sheriff, San Diego Gas & Electric, and the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County.

Other actions to date including developing bylaws, submitting a Draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and receiving a $2,500 grant from SDG&E for the educational flyer to be sent to over 7,000 GMIA area households.

For more information, visit, HelixFireSafety.com or contact kchedberg@cox.net.

⦁ Instagram RanchoHelixDeOro



⦁ Facebook @RanchoHelixDeOroFSC



⦁ Twitter @RHdeOroFsc