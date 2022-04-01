NEW RIDE SHARING SERVICE FOR EAST COUNTY ANNOUNCED

By E.Z. Ryder

April 1, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – First came Uber and Lyft, Now, Hump, a new ride sharing option featuring camels, has been introduced as an option for East County commuters.

“With gas prices soaring and much of East County lacking access to mass transit, this provides an economical alternative to carry rural commuters from their homes to transit stations, colleges, and other major destinations,” says Supervisor Joel Anderson, who took an inaugural ride this morning along with Nathan Fletcher, Chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

“Camels provide a sustainable form of transportation,” Supervisor Fletcher says. “Each camel can travel up to 30 miles per day, and can traverse up to 100 miles without needing any fossil fuels or even water, since their humps store around 80 pounds of fat.”

The camels do gulp around 30 gallons of water when they finally tank up, but also derive water from eating plants – and Hump plans to have its camels graze on dry brush, providing fire clearance during non-peak commuter hours.

“Camel trains have long been used in arid parts of the world such as the Sahara,” says Hump founder Kara Van. “So they are uniquely suited for our increasingly hot, dry conditions in San Diego’s inland regions. We anticipate strong demand for our new services, and we’ve rolled out a catchy new jingle: Don’t fund foreign oil at the pump—instead, take a ride with Hump!”

Happy April Fool’s Day!