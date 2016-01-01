Next phase of Casa de Oro plan to be discussed at Feb. 26 workshop

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 10, 2026 (Casa de Oro) – The vision for a safer, more walkable Casa de Oro is moving from the drawing board to the engineering phase.

San Diego County officials are holding a public workshop later this month, inviting residents and other interested stakeholders to review design elements for the transformation of the Campo Road Commercial Corridor, the civic and commercial heart of the community.

The project is backed by a $2.5 million Housing Acceleration Program grant awarded by the San Diego Association of Governments. The funding is earmarked to support the engineering and design activities required to turn the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan into a reality.

The workshop is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Rancho San Diego Library, 11555 Via Rancho San Diego.

The Specific Plan is a targeted, community-based strategy to improve the urban form and quality of life for a defined 60-acre area of Casa de Oro.

It is focused on the commercial core centered on Campo Road between Rogers Road and Granada Avenue. While it serves as the primary hub for Casa de Oro, the project sits within the broader Valle de Oro Community Plan Area, encompassing neighboring communities Mount Helix and Rancho San Diego.

Planners hope to create a more cohesive village feel that balances business needs and residents' requests with public safety.

The grant is coming through a housing program. The County’s Department of Public Works and Planning & Development Services are partnering to use these funds for i nfrastructure design, including creating better road layouts that prioritize safety and e nhancing sidewalks and crossings for better walkability and to reduce car dependency.

The design is being crafted to reflect the actual needs of those who live and work in the area.

The upcoming in-person workshop will offer a deeper look into the preliminary engineering plans and stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide direct feedback on design elements before they are finalized.