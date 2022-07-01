NIGHT LIGHTS: SD ASTRONOMY ASSOCIATION HOSTS STAR PARTIES AT MISSION TRAILS

East County News Service

July 1, 2022 (San Diego) – You’re invited to star parties with the San Diego Astronomy Association, which sets up telescopes on the first and third Friday each month for free viewings of the night sky at Mission Trails Regional Park.

The next star parties are on July 1 at Kumeyaay Lake Campground and July 15 at West Sycamore.

Reservations are not required. The events begin at dusk, though rain or cloudy skies cancel the events.

For more information and special instructions if attending, visit the SDAA events calendar. If there's some cloud cover and you're not sure if an event is happening, check the SDAA website.