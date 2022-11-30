NINE DAYS LEFT TO FILE FOR COUNTY REFUND; ARE YOU OWED MONEY?

November 21, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding San Diegans that there are only nine days left to file a claim if you are owed a refund from the County.

“The holidays are quickly approaching, and every little bit helps, so we’re encouraging everyone to go to our website to find out if they are owed a refund,” said McAllister. “We’re doing all we can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners.” See if your name is on the list at sdttc.com .

Each year the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other County departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. Refunds-owed could be a result of overpaid taxes or from other instances in which individual and organizations are doing business with or receiving services from the County. Unclaimed monies consist of warrants/checks that remain uncashed for a period of more than six months, usually resulting from warrants/checks that are returned as undeliverable by the postal service. The most common types of unclaimed monies include, but are not limited to, supplier payments for goods or services.

After several years of no claim being received the funds are escheated. While the County works to return these monies to the rightful owner, some refunds remain unclaimed.

“With the cost of living what it is, and the holidays approaching, I’m sure people can use this money. My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $755, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

To view a list of the 1,398 unclaimed refunds, go to Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website. Alternatively, hard copies of the list are available at any one of the following Treasurer-Tax Collector office locations:

MAIN OFFICE – COUNTY ADMINISTRATION CENTER: 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101

CHULA VISTA BRANCH OFFICE: 590 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

EAST COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE (NEW): 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

SAN MARCOS BRANCH OFFICE: 141 East Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

KEARNY MESA BRANCH OFFICE: 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

If you are owed money, follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page of the website to file a refund claim by November 30, before the money is rolled into the county’s general fund.

You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

“We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list,” said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $255,574.

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector makes a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees. In the past five years, the office has refunded more than $383,300.

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the County’s general fund.