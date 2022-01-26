NITRATE CONTAMINATION FOUND IN DRINKING WATER AT CAMERON CORNERS IN CAMPO

Do not drink tap water in the affected area

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Cameron Corners, via Google Earth

January 26, 2022 (Campo) -- The County of San Diego's Department of Environmental Health and Quality today advised the public that a Drinking Water Warning has been issued effective immediately for Cameron Corners Water System at 31484 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906. The water system supplies water to a convenience store, restaurant, and office retail space.

Water sample results reported January 26, 2022, showed that nitrate levels exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level for safe drinking water.

Nitrates in drinking water are a health concern for infants less than six months old. Infants and pregnant women should not consume the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Nitrates in drinking water arise from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources (including septic systems, storm water run-off, and fertilizers).

The drinking water warning will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm that treatment of the water has resulted in Nitrate levels that are within state standards.

Nitrate contamination can sometimes be difficult to treat. Some residents in nearby Lake Morena, also in Campo, have been without potable drinking water for approximately two years due to nitrate pollution, as ECM recently reported.

For more information on the Drinking Water Warning, please contact Bashar Hirmiz, Water System Owner at 619-733-1575.