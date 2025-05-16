NO CITIZENSHIP SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AT THIS YEAR’S AMERICA ON MAIN STREET FESTIVAL

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Naturalization citizenship ceremony, cc via Bing

May 16, 2025 (El Cajon) – This year, El Cajon’s America on Main Street celebration won’t include a mass swearing-in ceremony for new citizens.

“The City reached out to the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services to make our annual request for their participation,” city manager Graham Mitchell told ECM. “Our contact person informed us that due to operational needs they are unable to participate this year, but asked that we keep them in mind for next year. “

The federal government’s denial of the city’s request to swear in new immigrations comes amid the Trump administration’s expanded operational crackdowns and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and some green card holders. Withholding swearing in of new immigrants dashes hopes of many who went through the long and costly process to become U.S. citizens.

America on Main Street began in 2017 as a “patriotic celebration of our diversity,” according to Councilmember Gary Kendrick, a cofounder of the event.



In 2018 and 2019, new immigrants were sworn in as part of the public celebration.

In 2020, COVID forced cancellation of most festivities, though an alternative drive-through swearing in ceremony for new citizens was still held.

COVID forced cancellation of the entire event in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the festival was held but without the swearing-in, which did resume in 2024.

Dubbed “America’s largest block party,” this year’s event (without the new citizens swearing in) will be held this Saturday, May 17 on East Main and Rea Avenue, between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenues in downtown El Cajon.

Activities that will be held include live entertainment on several stages, ethnic and American food booths, rides, arts, crafts, display booths,a petting zoo and bounce houses.

