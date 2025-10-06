No kidding--firefighters save goat trapped in boulders

By Miriam Raftery

October 6, 2025 (Descanso) – A goat trapped between boulders on Mizpah Lane in Descanso has been freed, thanks to the efforts of Cal Fire/San Diego Fire crews.

Firefighters from Station 44 in Pine Valley and Station 45 in Descanso responded and performed a technical rescue to extricate the goat.

 “We are deeply honored to serve our communities and grateful for the trust placed in us to help when it’s needed most,” Cal Fire/County Fire posted on Facebook, then quipped, “When a goat finds itself between a rock and a hard place, our firefighters don’t kid around!”

From the goat’s perspective, no doubt the rescue was the greatest of all time—otherwise known as G.O.A.T. 

 


