No Kings rallies across San Diego County and nation Oct. 18

October 16, 2025 (San Diego) – Organizers are predicting that this Saturday’s “No Kings” demonstration against the “authoritarianism of the Trump regime” may be the largest yet, including over 2,500 sites in all 50 states as well as territories and other nations.

Locally, a large rally is planned at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego starting at 9 a.m., as well as rallies in other local communities including East County: El Cajon (Fletcher Parkway and Magnolia at 10 a.m.), Ramona (10th and Main at 11 a.m.( and Borrego Springs ( Christmas Circle at 1 p.m.) For all locations, visit https://www.nokings.org/#map,.

A press release from organizers says the purpose is “peacefully and powerfully – to show that we stand united for democracy and against Trump’s threats to it.”

Saturday’s events aim to continue building upon non-violent protests earlier this year, including the largest on June 14 drawing an estimated 80,000 San Diegans.

The Waterfront Park location will include a press conference, live music, speakers and a march. Speakers will include Supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe, investigative journalist Greg Palast, Bobby Wallace from the Barona Kumeyaay tribe, Immigrant Rights Activist, Christian Ramirez, American Friends Service Committee, and Allison Gill, a veteran, comedian and award-winning podcaster.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and signs showcasing issues and concerns that are important to them.

Key participants shared their reasons for participating.

Bobby Wallace, Barona Kumeyaay tribal representative, says, “We march for human rights, safety, equality, Mother Earth, and opportunity for all human beings, not just here in this country, but for all people across the world. We are all connected.

This country is a blend, and voice of people from everywhere, and not ran by one sect, or one person to control our lives of today, tomorrow, or our children's destiny in the future.”

Allison Gill, veteran, comedian, award winning podcaster states, “We must make our voices heard and show that we’re not afraid of their attempted suppression of our constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest. We have to make it so big that corporate media can’t ignore us. We must show the world we’re not taking this lying down.”

Labor leader Crystal Irving, President, SEIU 221, says, "Trump's agenda is a direct attack on San Diego's working families. We're feeling it at the county with the devastating loss over $300 million a year for our healthcare, housing, early education, and food— resources and services that our members provide that have been stolen from our communities to fund a $4.5 trillion tax cut for billionaires. Now, Trump is trying to steal Congress to crown himself king.

SEIU Local 221’s membership stands in solidarity against Trump’s attempts to divide us by scapegoating our immigrant and trans siblings. Our power is in our union, in our YES votes for Prop 50, and in our powerfully peaceful presence in the streets. We are striving for a future where every worker can live with dignity, where our labor allows us to thrive, and where our communities and families are healthy, happy, and safe. In America, there are no thrones, no crowns, and NO KINGS—only the collective power of the people. We'll see you at Waterfront Park."

In response to House Speaker Johnsons recent attempt to malign millions of Americans' exercising their First Amendment right to Assembly, national organizers provided the following statement: “Speaker Johnson is running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down. Instead of reopening the government, preserving affordable healthcare, or lowering costs for working families, he’s attacking millions of Americans who are peacefully coming together to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings. We’ll see everyone on October 18.”

Vice President J.D. Vance has denounced “No Kings” protesters, suggesting ties to Antifa, despite no evidence to support that claim. Critics contend his intent is to discourage participation in the protests. VP Vance will be at Camp Pendleton this Friday, for a celebration of the military’s 250th anniversary, including live fire demonstrations one day before the planned massive protests.

For parents with children, caretakers, or others unable to participate in the rally and march, there is an additional gathering area at Rucco Park to cheer the march on as they walk by. There are planned fun activities for kids of all ages to participate in, including sign making, bubbles, coloring pages, chalk, temporary tats, music, and more.

This event is being organized by a broad coalition of civic advocacy groups, including:

Activist San Diego

Change Begins with Me

CBFD Indivisible

Democratic Club of Carlsbad and Oceanside

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) 122

Indivisible 49

OHCC Democracy Defenders

San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council

Take Action San Diego

Women's March San Diego

To learn more about national No Kings Day, visit www.nokings.org.

To learn more about San Diego's No Kings Day, visit https://takeactionsandiego.org/hub/