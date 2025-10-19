No Kings rallies draw millions nationally, over 85,000 locally to protest authoritarianism

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, right: Washington D.C. No Kings rally, courtesy of organizers

October 19, 2025 (San Diego) - No Kings rallies yesterday drewon estimated 7 million protesters nationwide, including estimates ranging from 25,000 to 50,000+ in downtown San Diego’s Waterfront Park and over 35,000 more in rallies held in cities and towns across San Diego County.

San Diego organizer Dane Culbreath called the protest “unifying for democracy and opposing the authoritarian trends we are witnessing federally under the Trump Administration.”

In East County, participation in the No Kings movement is growing.

Organizers and multiple participants estimate El Cajon’s rally at around 3,000 people—triple the size of a June rally.

Smaller rallies were held in Borrego Springs and Ramona. Another 1,000 protested at San Diego State University. Elsewhere in region, Carlsbad drew around 10,000 participants, Rancho Bernardo 5,000, Chula Vista 1,000 to 2,000, with estimates not yet available from several other local communities.

Photo,right: Erica Wyse and her mom came from Alpine to participate in the El Cajon protest.

San Diego Police estimated the Waterfront Park rally at 25,000; organizers estimate 50,000+, with other estimates in between.

Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking one day before the rallies, called the No Kings rallies a “hate America” movement of “the Marxists, the socialists, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democratic party.”

Local organizers counter, “The far right has called these rallies un-American, but there’s nothing more American than exercising our First Amendment rights to peacefully protest!

There were no arrests reported at any No Kings rally nationwide and organizers had urged participants to remain peaceful, belying efforts by the Trump administration to paint the movement as dangerous extremists.

Locally, the mood was festive. Many protesters carried flags or wore patriotic garb. Others dressed in inflatable costumes as frogs, unicorns and other whimsical characters, mimicking Portland, Oregon protesters’ tactic to show that their city is not the “war zone” claimed by President Donald Trump. There were drummers, bagpipers, and a variety of other musicians as well.

Photo, left A Chula Vista demonstrator in frog costume.

Several public officials turned out. Supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe spoke at Waterfront Park. Mark Robak, Otay Water Board member, posted on Facebook, “Rode by a pro-democracy gathering. They were all very well behaved and focused on the Constitution. Of course, I was dressed appropriately and riding my Vintage, made in America, Schwinn!”

Photo, left: Otay Water Board member Mark Robak and Lemon Grove Mayor Alysson Snow at Waterfront Park

A contingent of Native Americans joined the march downtown, where Barona tribal member Bobby Wallace spoke to the large crowd.

Photo, right: Bobby Wallace, Barona tribal member, speaks at No Kings rally in Waterfront Park.

Some bore pro-immigrant messages to protest the mass deportation tactics of the Trump administration.

Photo, left by Suzanne Hansen: protester in El Cajon wears statue of liberty costume with sign bearing the statue’s poem welcoming immigrants.

In Ramona, around 300 people joined in the No Kings Protest, where American and gay rights flags could be seen, as well as an inflatable dinosaur

Photo, right by Melinda Kelley: Ramona No Kings protest

The protests drew people of all ages, from young people to senior citizens.

At San Diego State University, around 1,000 protestors turned out, including students and others.