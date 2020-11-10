East County News Service

November 10, 2020 (Spring Valley) - The Enchanted Village is back in San Diego for its third year with modifications made to accommodate social distancing guidelines. The holiday extravaganza, typically a walk-through of the eight-acre grounds of Noah Homes in Spring Valley, is now a COVID compliant drive-thru experience.

More than 1,800 vehicles are expected to attend over six days, from December 18-23. Limited tickets are available for various time slots between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night for $65 per vehicle.

Guests will begin the holiday adventure at Steele Canyon High School and then make their way to a winter wonderland with a drive-thru candy cane light tunnel, more than 500,000 lights, an 18-foot musical Christmas tree, socially-distant interactions with characters like Buddy the Elf, and themed zones such as Candyland and Holiday Under the Sea.

“Enchanted Village is quickly becoming a family tradition and we couldn’t stop now. This is a perfect way to ensure that people can safely partake in the joy of the season and escape from everything else going on,” said Molly Nocon, CEO at Noah Homes. “Even though it’s not how we normally do it, we are very blessed to have the amount of space that we do, which allows us to be flexible in times like these.”

Additionally, as a twist on the traditional family photo with Santa, Noah Homes is partnering with SoCal Green Screen to take photos of guests in their car and add a digital Santa over the customized photo. Guests can also enjoy holiday scents and themed music throughout the drive.

Proceeds from the Enchanted Village benefit Noah Homes, a nonprofit since 1983 dedicated to providing housing, services and advocacy to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.EnchantedVillage.org .

About Noah Homes

Noah Homes is a nonprofit dedicated to providing exceptional residential services and opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.