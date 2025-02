East County News Service

January 31, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – A Black History Empowerment Celebration will be held on February 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lemon Grove Academy Middle School, 7866 Lincoln St. in Lemon Grove. Festivities will include spoken word, drumming African dancers, music artists, soul food vendors, food trucks and more.

The event is sponsored by Thrive Lemon Grove, F.A.C.E. Lemon Grove School District, and House Gone Wild International.