NOMINEES SOUGHT FOR EAST COUNTY COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AWARDS

By Miriam Raftery

June 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - Do you know someone who has provided outstanding community service in San Diego’s East County during the past year in healthcare, public safety, environmental preservation, animal protection, social or racial justice, or humanitarianism? If so, please nominate them for our “East County Community Champions” awards!

Winners will be honored at East County Magazine’s “Party in Paradise” event and awards ceremony slated for the evening of September 25 atop the Jamul Casino’s new rooftop pavilion with live music, tropical food and drinks, auction and raffle prizes, and presentation of community champions who have tirelessly given back to help those in need.

Send nominations to editor@eastcountymagazine.org with “Community Champions nomination” in the subject line. Include the nominee’s name, organization, and up to 250 words on why you believe they are deserving of recognition. The deadline to submit nominations is August 5, 2021.