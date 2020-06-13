NONPROFIT MAIN STREET RELIEF REACHES 100 VOLUNTEERS HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES

Source: Main Street Relief

June 13, 2020 ISan Diego) – More than 100 people from across the country have joined nonprofit Main Street Relief’s volunteer network and its mission of helping small businesses respond to and recover from COVID-19. Volunteers have helped small business owners with federal funding programs, rent renegotiations and deferrals, strategic and financial planning, creative new revenue streams, and more.

California business owner Nathalie Tierce said, “In this stressful time of COVID 19, it was cathartic to find a sympathetic, knowledgeable volunteer from Main Street Relief to answer my questions about my PPP and EIDL applications. She asked pertinent questions about my business to point me in the right direction of other relevant resources. The whole process helped me solidify my strategy going forward.”

MSR volunteer Robert Atterberry said, “When I came across Main Street Relief on LinkedIn, I saw that it would be a great way to volunteer virtually and put some of my professional skills to use in helping small businesses. With the resources provided by Main Street Relief and my personal experience, the business owner was able to feel reassured and know that they were starting off on the right track.”

MSR’s volunteer network is comprised of professionals with expertise in operations, marketing, finance and more. Most importantly, they are passionate about giving back to their communities. MSR onboards volunteers with a guide that details both the resources and actions available to small businesses. Once onboarded, volunteers are prepared to help answer questions about financial relief and business operations during free, one-on-one support sessions.

If you are a small business, entrepreneur or independent contractor seeking help during COVID-19, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please visit Main Street Relief. Find @MainStRelief on Twitter.

Main Street Relief is seeking bilingual and multilingual volunteers.**