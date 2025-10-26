Nonprofit saves San Diego County’s tallest waterfall

By Taina Fonseca, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association By Taina Fonseca, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Mildred Falls. Photo by Alexander S. Kunz

October 26, 2025 (San Diego) - The San Diego River Park Foundation has successfully purchased a 58-acre parcel from a private owner, the organization announced this week.

Why is that important?

Because that land includes the one and only Mildred Falls , San Diego County’s tallest waterfall, located about five miles west of the Pine Hills community. Its dramatic cascade drops roughly 300 feet to where Ritchie Creek plunges toward the San Diego River.

This is a huge accomplishment for the San Diego River Park Foundation, especially as Scenic Treasure Ritchie Creek is a key tributary to the San Diego River.

Ownership of Mildred Falls will help the foundation protect a golden eagle nest, a California gnatcatcher habitat, southwestern pond turtles, arroyo toads, cougars, and other large mammals.

More than 250 donors raised more than $300,000 to buy the property. With the sale closed, the waterfall and surrounding land are now conserved and held in trust for the public.

Alexa Lewis-Rosenfeld, the philanthropy and communications manager for the San Diego River Park Foundation, shared that Matthias Blume – one of their longtime donors and volunteers – is a prime example of the community’s dedication to preserving the waterfall.

“I am beyond excited. Supporting this acquisition is literally a high point of my life,” said Blume. “Like a trophy, it is not the falls themselves that are so important, but it is a 400-foot-tall tribute to successful conservation.

"It is the tallest waterfall in San Diego County. You can see it all the way from Ramona,” she added.

Photo, right: Mildred Falls. Photo by Alexander S. Kunz

“It is absolutely awesome that the San Diego River Park Foundation was able to acquire and protect it. There is a bald eagle nest in the face of the cliff over which Mildred Falls flow. Isn’t that amazing?”

With ownership complete, the foundation ’s immediate priorities are now land stewardship and public access planning. They are focusing on taking care of the land and creating a safe viewing area for visitors.

“One of the most inspiring things for me is just to know that this land will be conserved forever, and its use will only be to protect it and conserve it for the wildlife,” said Lewis-Rosenfeld.

The Mildred Falls purchase is one more step in the foundation’s multi-decade effort to protect land along the 52-mile San Diego River. The foundation has completed dozens of acquisitions in its 23-year history, conserving more than 2,600 acres of at-risk privately owned open space. Those efforts aim to safeguard a globally significant ecosystem, while still preserving public access and environmental resilience for the San Diego region.