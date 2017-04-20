By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: the main gate to NAS North Island on Coronado. Undated Navy photo

February 15, 2022 (San Diego) - A vehicle with bomb-making material was stopped from entering Naval Air Station North Island about 9 a.m. Tuesday, and a “person of interest” was in custody, according to Navy authorities.

As of 12:30 p.m., the Third Street main entrance was closed, along with the Fourth Street outbound exit, said base spokesman Kevin Dixon.

“Navy security forces stopped an individual at … the main gate at the request of NCIS,” said a press statement released at 10:43 a.m. They discovered bomb-making material in the vehicle.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” said the statement, the gates were closed. “Currently on scene are Navy security forces, NCIS, the FBI and Navy Explosives ordnance disposal and Coronado Police Department.”

“NCIS has a person of interest in hand,” said Dixon. “They’re questioning. …. The person was stopped coming up to the gate, the point where the sentries are. It was discovered by our Navy security folks.”