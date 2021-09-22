NOT VACCINATED? NEW SURVEY FINDS YOU MAY HAVE TROUBLE GETTING HIRED

National survey by ResumeBuilder finds 63% of hiring managers prefer candidates who list vaccine status—and many reject unvaccinated applicants

September 22, 2021 (Seattle, Wash.) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to roll up your sleeve and get the “jab” first. A nationwide survey of 1,250 conducted by ResumeBuilder.com, a resource for professional resume templates, found that one-third of hiring manages will ignore resumes without a COVID-19 vaccine status – and 63% say they prefer candidates who list vaccine status on their resumes. A growing number of companies are now requiring vaccines and/or giving first preference in hiring to those job-seekers who are fully vaccinated.

The rate is even higher at companies with mandatory vaccine policies, where 77% want applicants to list vaccination status, as well as in certain industries. In the computer and information technology industries, 78% of the hiring managers want to see vaccine status on resumes. Other career fields that screen resumes for vaccine status include food and hospitality, retail, education, and healthcare. In California, vaccines are mandatory for some jobs, such as for healthcare workers and teachers.

“It’s not surprising that some organizations will require employees to get vaccinated,” says Carolyn Kleinman, career coach and professional resume writer. “Workers in the healthcare, retail, and food and hospitality industries typically work onsite, so it’s reasonable that employers want to take preventative measures to stop or reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The study also shows that companies are more likely to hire individuals who are inoculated against the virus. Sixty-nine percent of hiring managers say they will make a job offer based on vaccination status. Additionally, companies with an in-person or hybrid work model are more likely to require vaccines. Forty-two percent of respondents that want vaccinated employees have an onsite workplace. Only 16 percent of employers with vaccine mandates have a remote work environment.

ResumeBuilder.com commissioned this survey to identify hiring practices and trends in the labor market. The survey was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish on August 13, 2021. Each respondent was required to work as a hiring manager and was selected via a screening question. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-3-of-hiring-managers-automatically-eliminate-resumes-without-vax-status/

