November CalFresh/SNAP benefits being delivered to local beneficiaries

East County News Service

Nov. 7, 2025 (San Diego County) -- San Diego CalFresh/SNAP beneficiaries are starting to see their full November benefits loaded on to their EBT cards.

CalFresh is the federal food assistance program also known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also commonly referred to as Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or Food Stamps.

The process began late Thursday after a federal court ruled in favor of restoring full benefits during the government shutdown, according to the State.

The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that it will comply with the court order to fully fund SNAP benefits for November, and the state is stepping up to assure no gaps in coverage for Californians.

Benefits normally issued from the first to seventh of the month have now been loaded on to EBT cards. Remaining benefits will be issued as regularly scheduled through Nov. 10.

Legal cases remain ongoing, and county officials will provide more information as it becomes available.

“Thanks to increased pressure by the County of San Diego and decisive action by Gov. Gavin Newsom, our residents are finally beginning to see their full SNAP benefits restored on their EBT cards for November,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer.

CalFresh benefits are 100 percent federally funded. CalFresh beneficiaries who have a balance on their EBT card from prior months have been able to use their benefits. People can check their balance by calling the number on the back of the card.

The federal government shut down began Oct. 1, because Congress has not passed a new funding bill.

More on CalFresh and local assistance

CalFresh is a federal program, managed by the State and administered by counties. Benefits are fully funded through the federal government.

Information on food resources is available through the 211 San Diego webpage or by calling 211 San Diego.

Additional resources including, food banks and pantries located throughout the region can be accessed using the Feeding San Diego interactive map or San Diego Food Bank interactive map.