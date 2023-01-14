NUNSENSE - A FUNDRAISING EXPERIENCE FOR YOUNG ACTORS THEATRE

By Kathy Carpenter By Kathy Carpenter

January 14, 2023 (Casa De Oro) - Fundraising is a constant for artistic endeavors. In order to survive and bring more wholesome creative opportunities in a family oriented and safe environment, last week, Young Actors Theatre in Casa De Oro brought us Nunsense, a unique way to raise money and awareness of YAT. Variety shows don't come around too often these days, but are always fun; Nunsense showcased the many talents of six women. The show had everything you could ask for in a variety show--a fun-filled experience.

In a clever twist, Nunsense is a variety show within a variety show. The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on the cabaret-style show to raise money to bury the remaining nuns who recently perished from eating questionable Vichyssoise. The show had ballet, tap, ventriloquism, singing, dancing, jokes and more. The event was delightfully entertaining.

Nunsense is written by American writer, composer and lyricist Dan Goggin and has become a worldwide phenomenon. Beloved at YAT, Chrissy Burns was the director, choreographer and starred as my favorite character, the streetwise Sister Robert Anne, who drives the bus for the sisters.

The remaining characters were Jean Issacs, the founder of YAT, playing Sister Mary Regina as Reverend Mother, a former circus performer. Kim Hendrix-Racine played Sister Hubert, Mistress of Novices, who wants to be Reverend Mother. Sister Amnesia ws portrayed by Alexa Cohen, who grew up performing at YAT, filled the stage with childlike joy. Katie Wallace-Coppo played Sister Mary Leo the novice, who wants to become the first ballerina nun. Last we have Jerrica Ignacio, as Sister Mary of the key, who wowed us with her magic fingers.

If you missed this experience, you missed the fun way to donate, but you can still support the young actors of Spring Valley. You can make a one time donation with a credit/debit card, or paypal. If you'd like to mail a check, you can send it addressed to YAT or Young Actors' Theatre, to: 9628 Campo Rd. Suite J, Spring Valley, CA 91977. https://www.yatsandiego.org/donate-now.