NURSE CHARGED IN SANTEE INMATE’S DEATH

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, left: Elisa Serna, 24, died after hitting her head in a fall at Las Colinas in Santee, where she was denied drug withdrawal treatment

November 4, 2021 (Santee) – A nurse has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2019 death of a 24-year-old inmate at the Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee. District Attorney Summer Stephan announced the charges against the nurse, Danalee Pascua, who could face up to four years in prison.

“There is nothing more serious than the sanctity of life and when that life is in the custody and care of the government, it must be safeguarded and provided with the appropriate medical care,” Stephan said in a statement, adding, “The evidence in the in-custody death of Elisa Serna demonstrates criminal negligence that contributed to her death.”

Serna was arrested after a traffic stop in November 2019 by Sheriff’s deputies. While being booked, she told officials she had recently used heroin, but was never provided with withdrawal protocols despite suffering severe symptoms, a lawsuit filed by her family alleges.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board issued a report that Serna was left alone in her cell after falling and hitting her head on the floor. An hour later, she was found dead. The board initially found no policy violation but later reversed its decision to find misconduct by a deputy who was with the nurse when both left Serna alone. The board has no jurisdiction against medical staff in jails, however.

Today, the Sheriff’s department announced, “We support the District Attorney’s decision to file charges in this case and hope this development will bring some comfort to Ms. Serna’s family.”

The Sheriff’s statement indicates that Nurse Pascua did not attend work the day after Serna’s death but was placed on administrative leave with pay starting a day later. “She has been removed from having any patient contact since that time,” the statement adds. Today, the Sheriff’s department placed Pascua on unpaid suspension based on findings of misconduct after a Sheriff’s department internal affairs investigation.

The Sheriff’s homicide unit investigated and referred the case to the District Attorney, Special Operations division.

“The San Diego Sheriff's Department is committed to providing compassionate medical services for the safety, health, and well-being of everyone entrusted in our care,’ the release concludes. “We have and will continue to follow strict protocols for investigating and responding to allegations of misconduct. We offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Ms. Serna.”

The charges against Pascua come just four weeks after the county paid $3 million to settle a lawsuit over a mentally ill inmate who died of suicide despite his wife calling 30 times to warn jail officials that her husband was suicidal.

In July, the state announced an independent probe into San Diego County jail deaths, since more than 150 people died in custody countywide since Bill Gore became sheriff in 2009.