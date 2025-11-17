Nutcracker Ballet comes to The Magnolia in El Cajon Dec. 20-21

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (El Cajon) -- San Diego Ballet brings “The Nutcracker”, a cherished holiday classic, to the Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon with performances on Saturday, December 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. as well as Sunday,  December 21 at 12 p.m.

The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Sugarplum fairies, leaping Cossacks and flurries of snowflakes swirl across the stage, in this magical journey through a young girl’s imagination.

The San Diego Ballet is celebrating its centennial season.

For tickets to the Magnolia performances, visit  https://www.magnoliasandiego.com/shows.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons

International Student Exchange