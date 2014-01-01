THE NUTS AND BOLTS OF STARTING A HOME KITCHEN (MEHKO)

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Jan. 30, 2022 (East County) The County of San Diego’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 26 to adopt a local ordinance to allow, on a temporary two-year basis, Micro-Enterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKO) in the County.

Apartments, leased spaces, and houses will all be considered private homes. The County cautions future home cooks to check their lease and see if a MEHKO is allowed. Multiple people are not allowed to each operate a MEHKO, or cottage food operation (CFO), in one residence.

Applications, to start a home kitchen will be accepted in February 2022. Visit this link for information: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/deh/fhd/food/mehko/mehkofaqs_fp.pdf .

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) will be the local enforcement agency overseeing operations.

According to the County, the standard turn-around from submitting an application for approval to fruition will be 20 calendar days; however, if an application needs revisions an additional 10 calendar days might be added.

Training workshops for future home kitchen cooks will be scheduled in February. The workshops will provide information on setting up a MEHKO operation and help with applications and deadlines.

MEHKO forms and applications include information on the health permit application, the standard operating procedure, and fee schedule.

Information and FAQs on MEHKO, quick facts, a startup checklist, self-inspection checklist, potable water requirements, training options, good neighbor tips, zoning requirements, alcoholic beverage control FAQs, California Department of Public Health and the California Retail Food Code Sections will be coming soon.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents many East County communities in District 2, partnered with Vice Chair Nora Vargas, who represents the South Bay communities of District 1, by proposing the County of San Diego adopt MEHKOs into local food economy.

“MEHKOs will help not only aspiring restaurateurs who want to put their food to the test but can also serve as a supplemental income source for stay-at-home parents. It’s a win for the chefs and a win for the community,” Anderson said.

