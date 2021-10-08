O’FARRELL CHARTER SCHOOLS NAMES CYNTHIA WAGNER OF ALPINE AS NEW SUPERINTENDENT

Veteran education administrator to oversee O’Farrell, Ingenuity Charter Schools

East County News Service

October 8, 2021 (San Diego) – The O’Farrell Charter Schools, which includes The O'Farrell Charter School and Ingenuity Charter School, announced today the appointment of Alpine resident Cynthia “Cindy” Wagner as its new superintendent. Her selection follows a four-month nationwide search that resulted in a pool of numerous well-qualified candidates.

With nearly 20 years of experience in education administration in San Diego County, Wagner most recently served as deputy superintendent for the South Bay Union School District, where she spearheaded multiple initiatives designed to increase district efficiency and improve student achievement.

Wagner steps in for Susan Cuttitta, who served as superintendent for the last year while O’Farrell completed its search. Cuttitta returns to her original position of director of operations with Wagner’s appointment.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead an organization firmly committed to ensuring high expectations, building strong relationships, and providing a safe learning environment,” said Wagner. “We are all excited to begin what promises to be a phenomenal year of in-person learning, and our team has worked diligently to make sure all health and safety protocols are implemented in a way that keeps everyone on our campuses safe.”

Prior to joining the South Bay Union School District in 2014, where she served as assistant superintendent of educational leadership before being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2018, Wagner worked for eight years as assistant superintendent of educational services for the Rancho Santa Fe School District. Her administrative experience also includes serving as principal of one of Rancho Santa Fe’s top elementary schools, and assistant principal of two campuses within the Del Mar Union School District.

Wagner holds a master’s degree in elementary education from Arizona State University, and a bachelor’s in early childhood education from Valdosta State University. She also obtained a credential in educational leadership and administrative services from California State University San Marcos.

“Ms. Wagner has proven herself to be a student-centered visionary leader dedicated to building a culture of collaboration and trust to ensure equitable outcomes for all students,” said Christian Scott, Board President for The O’Farrell Charter Schools. “With her at the helm, we know the future is bright for our schools.”

For more information on The O’Farrell Charter Schools, visit ofarrellschool.org.