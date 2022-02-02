OAK RIDGE BOYS TO PERFORM DUO CONCERTS AT SYCUAN FEBRUARY 20

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Oak Ridge Boys in 2013, CC by Gage Skidmore

February 2, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The Oak Ridge Boys, country music stars with gospel music roots, will perform two concerts at Sycuan Casino’s Live & Up Front Casino on February 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The group has been performing for the past four decades, producing dozens of hit songs and earning many of the music industry’s top awards including the Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.sycuan.com/events/.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon