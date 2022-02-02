OAK RIDGE BOYS TO PERFORM DUO CONCERTS AT SYCUAN FEBRUARY 20

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Oak Ridge Boys in 2013, CC by Gage Skidmore

February 2, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The Oak Ridge Boys, country music stars with gospel music roots, will perform two concerts at Sycuan Casino’s Live & Up Front Casino on February 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The group has been performing for the past four decades, producing dozens of hit songs and earning many of the music industry’s top awards including the Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards.

For tickets and details, visit https://www.sycuan.com/events/.