OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN DARRELL ISSA TO HOST SMALL BUSINESS AND NON-PROFIT CYBERSECURITY WEBINAR AUG. 25

August 20, 2021 (San Marcos) - The Office of Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) will host a free online cybersecurity webinar for small business owners and organization leaders August 25, 2021 from 11:00 – 12:00pm PT. The Chief of Cybersecurity for the Western United States from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will conduct a detailed briefing and answer attendee questions.

Congressman Issa said: “Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and the world’s most dangerous cybercriminals are trying to seize control of both private data and public systems, hold them hostage and demand a ransom is paid. It’s time to help our small businesses and local organizations fight back, and that’s why I invited the leading ransomware experts to brief our community on best practices and answer our questions. I hope all constituent small businesses and organizational leaders will attend this Zoom event.”

To register for this free virtual information session, click here.

To review the latest federal ransomware resources, please visit Congressman Issa’s webpage here.

The August 25 event is part of an ongoing series of informational webinars provided by the Office of Congressman Darrell Issa to residents of the 50th Congressional District. Previous events focused on student aid, rural development assistance through USDA, a NASA update on the Mars Rover, and admissions to the U.S. military academies, as well as military spouse career and employment training.

To receive notifications of future events and other updates, please register here.

Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 50th Congressional District. The District encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line. Issa served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2011-2015.