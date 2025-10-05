OKTOBERFEST BRINGS CHEER TO LA MESA VILLAGE

By Heidi Hope

Miria Raftery contributed to this report

October 5, 2025 (La Mesa)—Oktoberfest continues through 8 p.m. tonight in La Mesa’s downtown village. The three-day festival, which began on Fridaiy, celebrates Bavarian culture complete with good food, live music and fun games.

Some of the prominent German themed dishes available are the homemade root beer, Bratwurst sausages and pretzels., along with many other tasty food options locally and globally. Multiple biergartens offer German beers. Live bands and a DJ offer music ranging from traditional polkas to rock and country. Many servers are dressed in traditional German outfits.

There are many activities ranging from a Dachsund village to a pumpkin patch and rides including a Ferris Wheel, plus children’s activities and vendors.

If you’re nearby downtown La Mesa and curious about the German taste, stop by Ok toberfest to enjoy savory food and have a blast dancing and shopping.

For the full lineup, visit https://www.lamesaoktoberfest.org/.