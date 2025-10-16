Olaf Weighorst Museum announces 1st annual fashion show fundraiser: ”Boots and Belles: Fashion at the Wieggy”

East County News Service

October 16, 2025 (El Cajon) - Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center will host its first annual Fashion Show Fundraiser – “Boots and Belles: Fashion at the Wieggy” on November 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature stunning designs of local artist and designer Dawn Hough Sebaugh, whose WALA Collection blends the color, creativity, and western spirit that defines our community.

Located in the heart of the art district in El Cajon, the museum stands as a tribute to the artist whose vivid portrayals of the American West captured the spirit of a bygone era. Olaf Wieghorst not only painted the West, but he also lived it. Of all the places he could have called home, he chose El Cajon, where he raised his family, connected deeply with neighbors, and truly began his artistic journey.

Wieghorst is known as “The Dean of Western Art” and his work has been proudly placed in the Oval Office by four American Presidents.

The fashion show will take place at the Wieghorst Museum, 131 Rea Avenue, El Cajon, CA and will feature Dawn Hough Sebaugh designs worn by her beautiful models along with a silent auction, cocktail fare and wine or soft drinks.

Founded in 2000, the Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center, a 501(c)3, preserves and promotes the work of Olaf Wieghorst and celebrates the art, culture, and history of the American West.

Tickets cost $15 for current museum members, $25 for nonmembers, and $35 for event plus new membershp.

For tickets and reservations: please contact: Helen Zamora at 619.599.3686 or email Helen@wieghorstmuseum.org

For more information on the museum, visit https://wieghorstmuseum.org/.