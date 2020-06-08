ONE-ON-ONE SPORTS TRAINING CAN RESUME LOCALLY

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 8, 2020 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego amended its public health order last week. Effective immediately, one-on-one sports lessons are allowed, as long as both the instructor and student comply with physical distancing and face covering requirements. Students and instructors should not share equipment.

The news brings relief to some local athletes sidelined since the COVID-19 stay-home order and ban on gatherings took effect in mid-March.

However, some facilities that elite athletes rely on for training remain closed, such as the San Diego Ice Arena, where several Olympic athletes and U.S. national figure skating competitors have trained in the past.