ONE WEEK LEFT TO CLAIM $450K IN COUNTY REFUNDS

Deadline: Oct. 26

Source: Treasurer-Tax Collector of San Diego County

October 19, 2020 (San Diego) - There’s just one week left to claim $450,324 in county refunds, the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded San Diegans today.

Find out if your name is on the list now at sdttc.com. If it is, follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by October 26.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have left many families in need of money, so we want to return every cent available,” said McAllister. “Tell your friends, family, and coworkers to check the list on sdttc.com.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office has 1,190 refunds available, and the average refund is $378. If you are owed a refund, email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

“San Diegans have filed claims for only $97,504 of this money since we posted the refund list in August, meaning $352,820 will be rolled over to the county’s general fund if it is not claimed in the next week,” said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $9,111, owed to Amerus Life Insurance Co.

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector makes a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees. In the past five years, the office has refunded nearly $520,000.

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the County’s general fund.