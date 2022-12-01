OPERATION GOBBLE SERVED UP TURKEYS TO 1,000 FAMILIES

East County News Service

December 1, 2022 (San Diego) – A thousand local families received free turkeys for Thanksgiving as part of Operation Gobble. The effort was organized by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, with giveaways in Lemon Grove, City Heights, Southeastern San Diego and the County Administration Center.

Supervisor Fletcher says, “It's heartwarming knowing that so many families will have a Thanksgiving dinner table full of food.

Supervisor Fletcher partnered with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to organize this year’s Operation Gobble, which distributed the free turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The events also included a resource fair for families that included free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, mammograms from La Maestra, a kids area, opportunities to sign up for Cal Fresh, Medi-Cal, health services, help for seniors, veterans, and more.