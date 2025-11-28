Operation Masquerade: A Rent Beacham Mystery

Novel by Larry M. Edwards

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

November 28, 2025 (San Diego) -- Larry Edwards, a San Diego resident, has written another Rent Beacham mystery. San Diego journalist Rent receives information about a cold-case homicide in Washington State. His investigation leads him to investigate links between illegal disposal of hazardous waste from a San Diego boatyard in 1995 to corruption involving geothermal energy, and lithium extraction.



Though the murder happened closed to three decades ago, Rent receives threats that include the lives of Rent’s loved ones as he discovers connections between the cold case, mysterious hazmat activity crossing the border into Mexico, and a presidential election.

Will Rent and his loved ones survive? Finally, will Rent solve and point a finger at the guilty parties behind the three-decades-old murder?

Although this is a work of fiction, its inspiration emerged from current events, including the indisputable pitfalls posed by artificial intelligence.

Larry M. Edwards is an award-winning investigative journalist, author, editor, and publishing consultant. He has written six books and has edited more than 500 fiction and nonfiction books.

As a journalist, he has won numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the San Diego Press Club, including four Best of Show honors. As business editor for San Diego Magazine, his reporting fueled the resignations of a corrupt CEO and an ineffective San Diego mayor.

As a nonfiction author, Edwards wrote Dare I Call It Murder?—A Memoir of Violent Loss, which took top honors in the San Diego Book Awards and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. It became a bestseller in Memoir and True Crime categories.

As an editor/publisher, one of his proudest moments came when Murder Survivors Handbook: Real-Life Stories, Tips & Resources by Connie Saindon received the prestigious Benjamin Franklin Gold Award from the Independent Book Publishers Association.

As a musician, he plays fiddle and bass and has composed nearly two dozen melodies.