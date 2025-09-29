Orphaned Mountain Lion Cubs Return to Wild

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program helps young big cats reclaim their place in nature

Source: San Diego Humane Society

September 29, 2025 (Ramona) — Two mountain lion cubs who arrived at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center as orphans in March have been returned to the wild.

The young carnivores were released into suitable habitat in San Diego County on Sept. 18, 2025, after undergoing more than five months of rehabilitation designed to limit human interaction and prepare them for life on their own.

The cubs were originally found alone and malnourished before being safely trapped by the UC Davis California Carnivores Program team in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. They were transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center on March 26, 2025.

While in care, the cubs were provided with Project Wildlife’s expert veterinary attention and a specialized rehabilitation protocol to build essential survival skills — including hunting behaviors and a natural wariness of people.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work our team and partners have done to give these cubs a second chance,” said Autumn Welch, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society. “Releasing them back into their native habitat is the ultimate goal — and a major success story for mountain lion conservation in California.”

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program cares for more than 10,000 wild animals each year, from baby songbirds to large carnivores. The organization’s mission is to rehabilitate and return wild animals to their natural habitats whenever possible, while promoting coexistence through education.

For more information about Project Wildlife, visit https://sdhumane.org/wildlife.





