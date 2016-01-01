OUR EAST COUNTY DINING CLUB INVITES YOU TO ZEST WINE BISTRO AUGUST 21

You’re invited to our East County Dining Club special event at Zest Wine Bistro in Lemon Grove on Thursday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m.

20% of dinner proceeds and100% of raffle proceeds will benefit East County Magazine’s reporting and wildfire alerts.

Savor gourmet charcuterie served family-style (gourmet cheeses and deli meats, olives, crostini and fresh fruits) paired with three wines (red, white, and rosé).

This exclusive event is expected to sell out quickly, since seating is limited, so we4 recommend RSVPing as soon as possible to reserve seats! The deadline to RSVP is August 18, if seats are still available.

RSVP to: info@eastcountymedia.org with your name and number of guests (with guest names if possible).

Please also call 619 698 7617 to confirm if you don’t receive a confirmation via email, since last time we had several RSVPs go into the spam folder.

Cost is just $35 (excluding tax and tip). You can pay at the event.

Of course, you can also order additional items off their menu if you wish, such as yummy desserts, or take home a bottle of wine from their worldwide collection of vintages.

Raffl prizes include gift certificates to Zest Wine Bistro, Chicago Pizza, and Himalayan Cuisine, books galore, wine lovers’ baskets, facials at Alvarado Skincare Institute, gardener’s gifts, and much more!

If you have an item to donate for our raffle,, please call t 619-698-7617 and we will give you a free raffle ticket as thanks.

If you have special dietary needs, please let us know ahead of time so we can ask for accommodations. In the unlikely event of cool weather, there is a firepit on the outdoor patio where we’ll be dining.

Please join us and enjoy a lovely midsummer evening of feasting and merriment at Zest Wine Bistro!