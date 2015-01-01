OUR GUIDE TO ADVENTURES IN SAN DIEGO'S INLAND REGION

By Miriam Raftery

East County has long been called the playground of San Diego County. Visitors and residents alike will find many unique adventures to experience in our inland region, from tours of rugged desert terrain and wineries to activities such as zip-lining, sky sailing, scenic hikes, trail rides, vintage railway rides, wildlife safaris, fishing, boating, beautiful gardens, and more. There are also unique classes such as falconry, rock climbing, pioneer skills such as axe-throwing, star gazing and more, as well as visits to wildlife preserves, soothing hot springs, farms, flower fields, and even a gold mine.

Some are free, while others have fees ranging from very affordable to more extravagant splurges. There are activities for solo adventurers, couples, and families, many of which you won't find anywhere else.

Here are a few of our East County guide’s favorite local adventures:

Take a desert adventure tour: California Overland Desert Excursions offers exciting off-road public and private tours in the Anza-Borrego Desert to explore rugged terrain including the Borrego badlands. The company also offers stargazing camping excursions. The visitor center at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park provides maps, exhibits, and info to view the park on your own, including tips for hiking, wildflower viewing, and recent bighorn sheep sightings. The Anza Borrego Foundation and the Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Foundation also have info on desert activities and attractions.

Ride a historic railway: Pacific Southwest Railway Museum – ride aboard a vintage train through Campo’s beautiful backcountry, learn about the building of the “impossible railway”, view vintage trains and railroad memorabilia. Special seasonal train rides are also offered including a Bunny Train at Easter, a haunted Halloween ride, and a North Pole Express ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus each December.

Learn falconry skills: Sky Falconry in Alpine offers hands-on falconry lessons, a hawk walk, and an owl and falcon encounter, where you can learn more about these magnificent birds of prey and watch them take wing.

Go hiking: San Diego County trails system is one of themost diverse in the nation! Some trails offer simple strolls along streams while others take you over rugged mountains and peaceful valleys. San Diego County parks have 360 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails in over 100 parks and open spaces. Free guided hikes are offered by several groups, such as the Volcan Mountain Foundation, Canyoneers, Jacumba Hikers, and Mission Trails Regional Park (including birdwatching and wildlife tracking walks) through beautiful mountains, valleys, and desert terrain.

Savor a wineries tour in Ramona: The Ramona Valley Vintners Association hosts several special events each year. In between, Let’s Go Vino offers wine tours in Ramona Valley, Highland Valley, and Temecula Valley including wine tastings, winery or vineyard tours, farm tours, wine pairings, barrel tastings, gourmet lunches, farm-to-table dinners, and transportation.

Visit an exotic animal sanctuary: Lions, Tigers and Bears is a certified rescue facility in Alpine where you can see more than 60 exotic animals ranging from big cats to bears. The facility also hosts several special events each year, from camp overs to holiday-themed happenings.

Watch wolves: California Wolf Center in Julian offers public and private tours, where you can see Alaskan wolves as well as endangered Mexican grey wolves, which the facility has had success breeding and reintroducing into the wild.

Take a wildlife safari: The San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Pasqual Valley has wildlife from Africa, Asia, Australia and more. You can take a safari walk, ride a tram, or go directly into the open-area habitats in an open-backed truck. There’s also a butterfly safari, roar and snore camps, play areas and a conservation carousel to ride.

Try sky sailing: Sky Sailing offers glider flights out of Warner Springs, offering views of the Palomar Observatory, Warner Springs Ranch, Lake Henshaw, and in spring, desert wildflowers. Adventure Flights also offers glider flights out of Warner Springs—and can teach you how to pilot a glider plane as you soar above scenic vistas below.

Have a close camel encounter: Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona has open farm days when you can meet, feed, and ride camels and also enjoy live bird shows, a camel show, turkey stampede, shopping for camel-related products, and more. You can also book private camel rides and tours.

Visit a gold mine: Eagle Mining Co. in Julian offers gold mine tours and you can learn gold panning skills. You can also visit shops in Julian, a historic gold rush town, go apple picking in fall, and savor the town’ s famous apple pies. Julian Mining Company, though not an actual mine, also offer gold panning and other adventurous activities.

Enjoy old-time adventures and learn pioneer skills: Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures offers educational and historical farm tours including visits with farm animals, archery, tomahawk throwing, a jug band, interactive reptile show, and paint balls at the Ghost Town Slingshot Range. The site hosts several festivals such as Daffodil Days, a Spring Lilac Festival, fall and holiday-themed events.

Soothe away stress in mineral springs: Agua Caliente County Park in the desert and the Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel are two locations where you can swim or soak your cares away in geothermally-fed mineral pools and piping hot mineral spas.

Discover dinosaurs: Artist Ricardo Breceda has created giant metal sculptures in the Galeta Meadows area of Borrego Springs including dinosaurs, a mastodon and more. All represent prehistoric creatures that once inhabited this area—plus a sea serpent symbolic of the ocean that once covered the area. Find details at the Anza-Borrego Desert Foundation.

Stroll through a beautiful garden: The Water Conservation Garden in Rancho San Diego has six acres of beautifully landscaped gardens ranging from native plants to vegetables; it also hosts spring and fall garden festivals and more. Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs has gardens abloom year round, a fairy garden, a fragrant sweet pea maze in spring, a lavender festival, holiday events, and delightful gift shops.

Watch auto racing: Cheer on your favorite race car driver at the The Barona Speedway in Lakeside, which offers thrilling competitions featuring a wide variety of racecar types.

Rent a crystal canoe: Lake Jennings in Lakeside offers crystal-clear canoes to view fish swimming below. Or opt for a kayak, motorboat, rowboat or paddleboat. This scenic lake also offers camping, fishing, and hiking—and is home to a pair of nesting bald eagles.

See desert wildflowers: Wildflower viewing in the Anza-Borrego Desert -Spring is the season to view the desert floor abloom with colorful wildflowers, in years with ample rainfall. The Anza Borrego Foundation offers maps, updates, and even a wildflower hotline at (760)767-4684.

Go climb a rock: Mission Trails Regional Park, with over 8,000 acres including rugged gorges along the San Diego River, is a highly rated rock-climbing destination. Not an experienced rock climber? Several local companies offer rock-climbing lessons in the park.

Fish from a float tube: Lake Cuyamaca in Rancho Cuyamaca State Park is the only trou fishery in our region. You can while away the hours in a float tube while angling for a catch. You can also fish off a rental rowboat or motorboat, or off the shore or dock.

Pick lavender: BLKRobn lavender farm in Ramona offers you-pick lavender in season each June and July, as well as occasional events, such as yoga classes in fragrant lavender fields.

Cozy up by a lakeside bonfire: Lake Jennings in Lakeside offers firepit rentals one evening each month at Hermit Cove. Book early to reserve a spot at this popular destination. Firepit rentals include lake entrance fees for up to 6 people, Adirondack chairs, 2 wood bundles, fire starter, set-up/clean-up, and a ranger on standby to help light and extinguish fires.

Visit a waterfall: Green Valley Falls in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park is our most accessible local waterfall, just minutes from the parking lot along a short trail. Be careful, as the trail may be slippery in places! Other popular sites, Cedar Creek Falls and Three Sisters Falls, require a rugged trek and a permit from Cleveland National Forest. Be sure to carry plenty of water, as there’s no shade on the steep hike out. Both have swimming holes. More info on Cedar Creek Falls here and Three Sisters here. View video here

Ride a zip line and cool off at a water park: The Zoom Zip Line at the La Jolla Indians’ Adventure Park in Pauma Valley soars up to 6,200 feet high at speeds up to 55 miles per hour, over a lush river valley and canyons below. The tribe also operates the Sengme Water Park and Luiseño Bike Park nearby; mountain bikes are available to rent.

Play in the snow: Yes, San Diego gets snow at higher elevations! Palomar Mountain State Park and Mount Laguna can both get a foot or more of snow in wintertime. Check the Palomar Mountain Snow Facebook page updates on snow conditions in Palomar. The Laguna Mountain Store offers sled rentals. The public can alsoplay in the snow at these area, that are at lower elevations but occasionally get snow: William Heise County Park, Jess Martin County Park, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Lake Cuyamaca Recreation & Park. Don’t park or play on private property. It’s best to go on a weekday, due to traffic “snow jams.”

Take the kids on a boulder island adventure: Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve lets kids channel their inner Tom Sawyer at a boulder adventure course on an island accessible via a bridge or you can rent a pedal boat. There’s also a sprayground for kids to cool off on a hot day. The 190-acre preserve also has fishing, picnic areas and camping—including floating cabins!

Pick orchard-fresh apples: Julian is famous for its apples. Find listings of u-pick apple orchards as well as places to go cider tasting or buy apple products here. Also enjoy delicious apple pies at Julian Pie Co., Mom’s Pies, and Apple Alley Bakery.

Saddle up for a trail ride: Integrity Stables offers scenic trial rides through the picturesque countryside around Julian. Beginning in a meadow, the trail ascends the mountain to breathtaking views of Anza-Borrego State Park, Volcan Mountain, the town of Julian also traveling along several gold mine sites. Pony rides for children are also available.

Book a helicopter tour: San Diego helicopter tours is based at Gillespie Field in El Cajon. From there, you can opt for tours of both inland and coastal San Diego County, seeing sights such as Sycamore Canyon, the Miramar Naval :Air Station where Top Gun was filmed, beach areas and more.

Find a farm: Our guide to local farms lists many farms and ranches you can visit, whether you’re looking to find giant pumpkins, pick fresh fruits, pet farm animals, buy alpaca wool products, savor farm-fresh lavender, stroll through flower fields, pick up ranch-raised meats, or even ride a camel. Many offer seasonal and holiday special activities.

View the cosmos: Famed astronomer Dennis Mammana offers night sky tours in the Anza-Borrego Desert, beneath clear dark skies where you can see stars stellar clusters, planets, star-forming nebulae, Earth-orbiting satellites, distant galaxies and more with the power of a large telescope. Borrego Springs is California's first International Dark Sky Community—affording ideal conditions for your personalized celestial tour.