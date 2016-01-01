Our guide to Animal Sanctuaries and Wildlife Centers in San Diego’s inland region

By Karen Pearlman and Miriam Raftery

From world-renowned conservation hubs to intimate, family-friendly rescues, San Diego's East County and inland region is a vibrant destination for wildlife lovers, animal aficionados and compassionate travelers. Here, you can enjoy close-up encounters with exotic animals, native wildlife, and rescued farm animals.

The area’s expansive network of nonprofit sanctuaries, educational centers and specialized rescue organizations welcomes visitors to see everything from exotic predators and native wolves to rehabilitated raptors and farm animals. Whether you're looking for a daily adventure or a unique educational tour, these sites offer myriad hands-on opportunities to support animal welfare, conservation and education.

Exotic Wildlife

San Diego Zoo Safari Park is a globally recognized conservation wildlife park featuring 1,800 acres and more than 3,100 animals, including over 340 species in the San Pasqual Valley east of Escondido.

The massive conservation organization that is part of the Zoological Society of San Diego d/b/a San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a cornerstone of global wildlife preservation, housing thousands of animals from around the world in vast, open-air habitats. You can tour on foot or via tram; there are also special photo safari options.

Safari Park, formerly known as the Wild Animal Park, is generally open daily, with hours typically running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or later, depending on the season. Information on current hours and tickets can be found at https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/visit-safari-park.

Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine is an accredited sanctuary that offers a lifetime home to exotic animals saved from the illegal pet trade, circus sideshows and other abusive situations. Their rescued animals include lions, tigers, and other big cats as well as several species of bears.

Public visits are conducted through guided tours, available Tuesday through Saturday. There are also seasonal special events. The sanctuary’s official website is https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/.

Native Wildlife

The California Wolf Preserve in Julian focuses on the recovery of the Mexican gray wolf. While their private Conservation Facility offers booked tours, their Julian Visitor Center and Nature Store is open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Wednesdays.

All tours at the facility must be scheduled in advance through their website, https://www.californiawolfcenter.org/.

The Judith A. Bassett Canid Education and Conservation Center in Santa Ysabel is dedicated to the conservation of canids, including various fox species. Public interaction is primarily through booked educational programs and tours, which can be reserved at https://www.jabcecc.org.

Birds and Raptors

The Silverwood Wildlife Sanctuary in Lakeside, a nature preserve for birds and chaparral habitat, is free and open to the public on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The site occasionally closes due to extreme fire danger or heat. Visit the website https://www.sandiegobirdalliance.org/what-we-do/silverwood-wildife-sanctuary.html for more information.

The Wildlife Research Institute in Ramona, at https://www.wildlife-research.org, hosts popular, free Hawk Watch events at Begent Ranch on Saturdays in January and February typically at 10 a.m., featuring raptor viewing and educational talks.

For a direct interactive experience, Sky Falconry in Alpine offers hands-on lessons with birds of prey, from falconry lessons to hawk walks. Session times are generally 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m., booked via https://skyfalconry.com.

Total Raptor Experience offers owl experiences in Ramona, as well as paragliding with hawks in San Diego. You can learn more about the thrill of falconry school and parahawking at https://www.totalraptorexperience.com/.

SoCal Parrot SoCal Parrot, an exclusive nonprofit wild parrot rescue and rehabilitation organization, is located in Jamul, but the facility is generally not open to the public for regular walk-in visits. SoCal Parrot’s primary focus is on caring for sick, injured and orphaned wild parrots to prepare them for release back into the wild. In the past, SoCal Parrot has hosted public events, such as a "Picnic with the Parrots" at their sanctuary, to raise funds and educate the community. You can find more information on their website https://www.socalparrot.org.

Interactive Animal Encounters

Oasis Camel Dairy Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona offers public tours and interaction with its camel herd, in addition to farm products. The Dairy grants public access through their Open Farm Tours on select dates, which need to be checked and booked online. Visitors can watch a camel show, feed a camel, or even ride a camel as well as shop for camel milk products such as lotions and soaps. There’s also a talking bird show and other animals.

The dairy also offers private group tours for a more personalized experience. Visit www.cameldairy.com for more information.

Nurtured by Nature Nurtured by Nature in Valley Center, east of Escondido, provides highly specialized, intensive animal encounters, famously including swimming with otters. Public visits are by reservation only and though costly, serve as the main source of funding to support their charitable mission and animal care. Details are at https://nurturedbynature.org.

Critter Encounters in Ramona offers unparalleled educational programs for the public and private events, with a focus on touching opportunities with most of their animal ambassadors such as racoons, opossums and foxes. Encounters are available by appointment through https://www.critterencounters.org.

Farm and Domestic Animals

Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm (formerly Children's Nature Retreat) in Alpine provides a serene, 20-acre haven for more than 200 rescued domesticated livestock such as pigs and cows and exotic animals such as zebras and ostriches.

The farm is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week. Guests can purchase buckets of feed for an extra cost to feed the animals. Its website is https://childrensnatureretreat.org.

Farm Animal Refuge Farm Animal Refuge in Campo provides sanctuary for rescued farm animals such as goats, sheep, and pigs. FAM does not maintain regular, daily hours for the public but instead hosts public tours and special events such as farm yoga or open houses. Private tours for up to four guests are also offered. Check their website, https://farmanimalrefuge.org, for specific visiting days or tour information.

Horses of Tir Na Nog, located near Guatay/Descanso, provides a forever home to neglected, injured, elderly, and ailing equines as well as goats, sheep, alpacas and pigs. The sanctuary does not have regular public visiting hours. Public access is primarily arranged through special events, fundraisers or scheduled private tours/visits. More information is available at https://horsesoftirnanog.org.

A Simpler Time Alpaca Farm and Mill in El Cajon offers tours by appointment of their alpaca farm and a working fiber mill, as well as classes. There’s a petting zoo for up-close encounters with alpacas, plus you can purchase alpaca wool products Learn more at http://www.asimplertimestore.com/.

Hazard Alpacas in Jamul offers open ranch visits one weekend each month to view their herd of 30 alpacas, 1 llama, 2 goats and a flock of chickens. There’s also a gift shop. For available dates, visit https://www.hazardalpacas.com/.

Jamul Trails Ranch in Jamul offers petting zoo tours and ranch activities. A semi-private family petting zoo tour featuring donkeys, pygmy goats, chickens, ducks, bunnies and geese. There’s even a city slicker’s day camp. The ranch's website, https://jamultrailsranch.com has booking information and lists current hours.

Additional Rescue and Rehabilitation

In addition to those sanctuaries, the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center is a 13-acre rehabilitation facility for native predators, including bobcats and mountain lions, and birds of prey such as Cooper’s hawks and golden eagles. While its primary function is rescue, rehabilitation and release of native predators and birds of prey in the county, it does have a small ambassador animal program. Information on the group’s work and how to support them can be found on the Project Wildlife section of the San Diego Humane Society's website, sdhumane.org.